Realme Reaches 10 million Shipments Worldwide in Just 14 Months  

Realme has recently announced that ever since its launch in May 2018, it as managed to ship 10 million smartphones. Realme made its entry into the league of smartphones when it launched the Realme 1 in India in May last year. In the last 14 months, since it forayed in other markets, Realme has launched 11 smartphones that include the Realme 1, Realme 3 Pro, Realme U1, Realme C2 and Realme X, among others.

Based on the number of units sold and time taken for Realme to achieve the feat, it would mean that Realme sold roughly 22,000 smartphones per day since its debut in May 2018.

When the company entered the market of smartphones in May 2018, Realme was a sub-brand of Oppo. Later in 2018, Realme announced that it would be an independent company but will continue to share resources with Oppo. The year 2019 has seen Realme launch the Realme 3, Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2, Realme 3i and the Realme X. The Realme X is the most premium offering by the company currently featuring a notchless Super AMOLED display, pop-up selfie camera, 48-megapixel dual camera, in-display fingerprint sensor and Snapdragon 710. More launches are on cards this year for Realme. It has announced an event on August 8 where it will talk about its upcoming camera technology.

