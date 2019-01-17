Realme ‘Realpublic’ Sale: Discounts on Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, Realme U1 And More

Realme today announced Realpublic Sale. The company comes up with the biggest sale ever, by the brand with exciting offers on the trendiest offerings for the youth of the nation. Sales offers will be available on Flipkart, Amazon.in and Realme.com.Through the sale Realme 2 Pro, will be available with flat Rs 1000 discount. Realme C1, the entry level king with Snapdragon 450 and a 4230 mAh battery, will be available with a flat Rs 500 discount at Rs 6999. Both devices will be on open sale and enjoy 10% instant discount on SBI Credit cards. The latest offering of the brand, India’s SelfiePro Realme U1, will be also open for sales with a flat discount of Rs 1000 on Amazon.in with No Cost EMI and instant 10% off on HDFC Debit and Credit cards.Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, Realme India, said, “At Realme, we have always maintained the India-first approach and we take pride in that. As a youth oriented brand, we always cherished our customers, the Indian youth. On the occasion of Indian Republic Day, we are extending some special offers to our esteemed customers to celebrate Indian democracy.”The sale has been lined up with a special Realme “Realpublic Sale” campaign with multiple activities on realme.com. From 18th to 20th Jan, all newly registered participants through this contest on Realme.com will get coupons worth Rs 100 instantly. By sharing links and inviting friends to click likes on his/her contest page, the participants can win worth INR 1000 coupons through this section of the campaign and get a chance to win 100 units of Realme Earbuds and Realme smartphones as well.Starting from 18th Jan, the active participants from Realme Yo! Days campaign and active community users can get additional Rs 300 coupon (10000 limited units, first come first serve). From 20th to 23rd Jan, participants can share their wishes to the country and these wishes will light up the India Gate on the Realme.com. All participants will stand a chance to win a total of 5 Realme U1 devices and a total of 100 Flipkart coupons worth INR 500 each.