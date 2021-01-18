Realme RealPublic Sale to Start from January 20: Best Deals on Realme X50 Pro, 4K Smart TV and More

Realme has announced that the company will host RealPublic Sale event in India from January 20 to 24. The sale event coincides with Flipkart's Big Saving Days and Amazon's Great Republic Day sales, that are offering discounts on smartphones and other products as a part of Republic Day celebration in India. Users who are planning to buy new smartphones with a temporary price cut coupled with other sale deals can head to Realme India website or Flipkart on January 20. On the other hand, Realme's other AIOT products such as Realme Buds Pro TWS earbuds and more will be available with discounts via Amazon as well as Realme site.

As expected, Flipkart Plus and Amazon Prime members will get early access to the sale deals starting from January 19 at 12:00 AM (midnight). The company has announced that Realme smartphones from the flagship X-series to budget C-series will be up for grabs with a price cut along with other deals such as free shipping and no-cost EMI option. Notably, Realme's latest 4K 55-inch Smart TV with 4K resolution is also getting a temporary price cut as a part of the RealPublic sale in India. Therefore, without any delay, here are some Realme devices you can check out.

Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro: All the different storage variants of the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro will get a price cut of Rs 1,000. Customers can purchase the 6GB + 64GB of the vanilla mode at Rs 13,999, while the 8GB + 128GB will retail at Rs 15,999. On the other hand, the Pro model's starting price during the RealPublic Sale is set at Rs 18,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model. The top-end variant of 8GB + 128GB will be available for Rs 20,999. Notably, customers with HDFC Bank cards can avail 10 percent off on regular and EMI transactions via Flipkart and the Realme website. The Realme 7 comes with MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, quad rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery. Whereas, the Pro model packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, quad rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Realme X50 Pro: The Realme X50 Pro's base 8GB + 128GB storage option will retail at Rs 34,999, while 12GB + 256GB model can be purchased at Rs 40,999. Both the variants are getting a price cut of Rs 7,000 and customers can purchase the smartphone via Flipkart and Realme India site with an additional 10 percent discount on HDFC Bank cards. The Realme X50 Pro features 5G connectivity, and it comes with a 4,200mAh battery that supports 65W Super Dart charging. It packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and quad rear cameras.

Narzo 20 Pro: The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is also getting a price during the RealPublic Sale event. Its starting price is set at 13,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage option while the 8GB + 128GB variant will retail at Rs 15,999. As expected, customers can further lower the price by purchasing the device using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card. Notable features on the Narzo 20 Pro include MediaTek Helio G95, 48-megapixel primary camera, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Realme Smart TV 55: The 4K Realme Smart TV is getting a temporary price of Rs 3,000 on the Realme India website and Flipkart, as a part of the Republic Day celebration in India. Customers can purchase it at Rs 39,999, down from the original retail price of Rs 42,999 coupled with deals like 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and no-cost EMI starting Rs 7,167 per month. The TV features a Cinematic Display that offers 4K Ultra HD resolution along with 1.7 billion colours. It comes with the built-in Chroma Boost Picture Engine to optimise colour production.

Realme Buds Pro: The TWS earbuds will be available at Rs 3,499 - a price cut of Rs 500. Customers can purchase the device via Realme e-store, Amazon, and Flipkart. The Realme Buds Pro features active noise cancellation tech and the earbuds are touted to deliver up to 25 hours of total music playback time with the charging case.