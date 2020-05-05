TECH

1-MIN READ

Realme Resumes Online Smartphone Sales in Green and Orange Zones

Realme logo

Realme logo

The company's offline channels in green and orange zones have also resumed operations, complying with the government's directives.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 5, 2020, 1:00 PM IST
Chinese smartphone brand Realme on Tuesday announced it has resumed online sales of its smartphones and accessory products through online channels which include realme.com, Flipkart and Amazon and has received huge orders. Complying with the Centre's guidelines that allow delivery of non-essential items in the green and orange zones in the country, Realme said it has commenced online orders of its products, starting May 4.

Meanwhile, the company's offline channels in green and orange zones have also resumed operations, complying with the directives. "We have been receiving massive orders online since Sunday midnight and will be able to meet the current demand through our inventory stocks till factory reopens," informed a company spokesperson. The brand has approached the Uttar Pradesh government to get necessary approvals for reopening limited production lines with measures to ensure the safety of its employees. "If we receive the approval, our factory's primary task will be on producing the new Narzo series and the popular existing models including realme 6 series," said the company.

The company had postponed its much-awaited Narzo series launch event and a few Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIOT) products that were scheduled for April owing to the lockdown. The company said that its service centres in green and orange zones are gradually starting operations in accordance with the respective state governments' guidelines. "For the warranty of Tealme products which expired during the whole lockdown period, we have decided to extend it till June 30," said Realme. The company has also procured necessary permissions for the vehicles to pick up goods and steps are taken to ensure proper supply to the customers.

On Monday, the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) and mobile manufacturers urged the UP government to help restart manufacturing gradually in the Noida-Greater Noida belt so that supply chain can be streamlined in days to come. Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA, said the normalcy up to 30 per cent in mobile manufacturing will return by the end of May if factories are allowed to function.

