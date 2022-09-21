CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsAus#ShashiTharoor#KoffeeWithKaran
Home » News » Tech » Realme Reveals Android 13 Early Access Roadmap: All Details
1-MIN READ

Realme Reveals Android 13 Early Access Roadmap: All Details

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: September 21, 2022, 13:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Realme GT Neo 3 will receive Android 13 Early Access this month

Realme GT Neo 3 will receive Android 13 Early Access this month

Realme has revealed the Android 13 Early Access Roadmap for India. Here are all the details.

Realme has officially stated that it is gearing up to push out the Android 13 update soon in India. With Android 13 already out on Google Pixel phones, only a handful of manufacturers will be able to provide Android 13 for their smartphones and fortunately, that includes Realme. Now, Realme has stated that the phones mentioned in the Android 13 Early Access Roadmap will only get Android 13 in India for now, with releases in other regions to follow soon or as Realme says “over a period of time.” Early access updates won’t be the final stable builds as complete stable builds are scheduled to follow sometime after.

WATCH VIDEO: Nvidia RTX 4090 Costs Rs 1,77,000 in India!

Madhav Sheth, VP Realme, had also tweeted the schedule.

Realme’s Planned Early Access Schedule

September 2022 Onwards

  • Realme GT 2
  • Realme GT Neo 3
  • Realme GT Neo 3 150W

October 2022 Onwards

  • Realme 9i 5G
  • Realme 9 Pro 5G
  • Realme 9 Pro+ 5G
  • Realme GT Neo 3T

November 2022 Onwards

  • Realme Narzo 50 5G
  • Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G
  • Realme GT

December 2023 Onwards

  • Realme GT Neo 2 5G
  • Realme X7 Max
  • Realme 8 5G
  • Realme Narzo 30 5G

Q1 2023 Onwards

  • Realme 9 5G
  • Realme 9 4G
  • Realme 9i 4G
  • Realme 8 Pro
  • Realme GT Master Edition
  • Realme 9 5G Speed Edition
  • Realme 8s 5G

Q2 2023 Onwards

  • Realme Narzo 50
  • Realme 8 4G
  • Realme 8i

Q3 2023 Onwards

  • Realme C30
  • Realme Narzo 50i Prime
  • Realme C33
  • Realme Narzo 50A Prime
  • Realme C35
  • Realme C31

WATCH VIDEO: iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: 5 BIG differences

On top of Android 13, Realme will be adding its new Realme UI 4.0, which is expected to be in line with other UI iterations from the BKK group.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Tech Desk

Tech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at News18’s Tech Desk consisting of reporters, writers, editors and opinio...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 21, 2022, 13:06 IST
last updated:September 21, 2022, 13:15 IST