Realme Rolls Out Android 12 Update For Realme X50 Pro, Begins Open Beta For Realme 7 Pro: All Details

Realme has been busy upgrading its smartphones to Android 12 in the past few days and now it has offered the new Realme UI 3.0 version for the Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone. In addition to that, Realme 7 Pro users can experience the Android 12-based software via the open beta program.

The company is offering the update in a phased manner, so people have been asked to wait patiently for the rollout in the coming days.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Android 12 Update

Realme X50 Pro smartphone is getting the Realme UI 3.0 version which is based on the Android 12 operating system. The official rollout is coming out in batches and the company says your device will be updated to the RMX2076_11.C.23 / RMX2076_11.C.24 version after the over the air (OTA) update.

Realme wants to make sure there are no bugs in the official rollout, which is why it is pushing the version to a limited set of users this week. And if the software has no bugs, the full rollout of the Realme UI 3.0 version will be completed in a few days.

Realme says the new update offers a slew of features for the Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone. You will be getting new design changes, based on the new animation engine from the company. The icons have been redone to give more depth to the interface.

Background applications get more features, allowing you to play the audio of a video with the locked screen. Realme is also promising improvement with stable frame rates for games and reducing battery usage.

Realme 7 Pro Android 12 Open Beta

Realme 7 Pro users can experience the Realme UI 3.0 version via the open beta program. The company has started taking applications from April 2 onwards. Realme says that in order to test the beta version, make sure your phone is not rooted and all the data of the phone is backed up to avoid data loss.

Your phone needs to have a minimum of 5GB of storage to download the beta version.

