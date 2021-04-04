Realme Says 5G Variants of Realme 8, 8 Pro 'Coming Soon,' Here's How They Can be Priced in India

Realme launched the Realme 8 series in India in March 2021 that competes directly against the Redmi Note 10 series. Both Realme 8 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro feature a 108-megapixel primary camera but lack 5G support. Now, at least Realme has confirmed the development of 5G variants Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro that would launch “very soon." It appears that the company wants to take on the Xiaomi Mi 10i that also features a 108-megapixel primary shooter but with 5G connectivity. The 5G-development was first shared by Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth in a tweet last month. The Realme executive had also highlighted the development of Realme Narzo 30 5G and 4G. On the other hand, it appears that the existing Realme Narzo 30A will continue to sell without any future tweaks.

While responding to a user tweet, the Realme India customer care stated the company is planning to launch Realme 8 5G and Realme 8 Pro 5G soon, without sharing the exact details. The company has already launched the Realme 8 series 4G in India. The vanilla 8 gets powered by a MediaTek G95 SoC, whereas the Pro model comes with a Snapdragon 720G SoC. Notably, the regular Realme 8 5G appeared on the US FCC website with the model number RMX3241. The smartphone is now expected to carry a MediaTek Dimensity 700-series processor.

It will be interesting to see how the pricing of the new Realme phones will be set without hampering the sale of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G that carries a price tag of Rs 16,999 and Rs 19,999 for the two storage options. Whereas, the Realme 8 Pro’s price in India starts at Rs 17,999 (6GB+128GB) and goes to Rs 19,999 (8GB+128GB). Lastly, the Xiaomi Mi 10i carries a price tag of Rs 20,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB model and goes up to Rs 23,999 for the 8GB option. The 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs 21,999.