Realme Set to Launch 5G Smartphones in India Later This Year

Oppo’s sub-brand Realme said on Monday that it would be launching a 5G smartphone in India in 2019 itself.Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that the company would launch 5G products later this year. Sheth took to Twitter to announce the company’s plans. “#5GisReal .... Straight out of meeting room with Mr. Sky Li. Glad to share you our latest R&D updates: #realme will be among the first brands to bring 5G products globally this year. And we are determined to bring the best of technology to India as early as possible,” tweeted Sheth.OnePlus, Oppo and Xiaomi have already announced that they would be launching 5G-ready smartphones in India later this year.Realme had earlier announced that it would launch 5G smartphones in China and India once the upcoming network is ready.Realme’s parent brand Oppo has already launched Reno 5G in Europe and the UK. However, the smartphone is yet to make its way to the Indian market.Separately, a media report said that the makers of Realme smartphone are also considering setting up an exclusive research and development (R&D) facility in the country that will sharpen focus on India-specific work. Currently, Realme shares such a facility with parent brand Oppo in Hyderabad.“We will have our own R&D centre,” Sheth said on Monday.Oppo had established the R&D centre in Hyderabad last year and about 400 people are employed there, including those working for Realme and on 5G technologies, according to the report.“Globally, we have 300 people in R&D team,” Sheth said. “A chunk of them are in China doing India-specific R&D. At a global level, a separation on the R&D front was taking place,” he added.