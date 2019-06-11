Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Realme Set to Launch 5G Smartphones in India Later This Year

Realme’s parent brand Oppo has already launched Reno 5G in Europe and the UK. However, the smartphone is yet to make its way to the Indian market.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 11, 2019, 2:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Realme Set to Launch 5G Smartphones in India Later This Year
Realme’s parent brand Oppo has already launched Reno 5G in Europe and the UK. However, the smartphone is yet to make its way to the Indian market.
Loading...
Oppo’s sub-brand Realme said on Monday that it would be launching a 5G smartphone in India in 2019 itself.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that the company would launch 5G products later this year. Sheth took to Twitter to announce the company’s plans. “#5GisReal .... Straight out of meeting room with Mr. Sky Li. Glad to share you our latest R&D updates: #realme will be among the first brands to bring 5G products globally this year. And we are determined to bring the best of technology to India as early as possible,” tweeted Sheth.

OnePlus, Oppo and Xiaomi have already announced that they would be launching 5G-ready smartphones in India later this year.

Realme had earlier announced that it would launch 5G smartphones in China and India once the upcoming network is ready.

Realme’s parent brand Oppo has already launched Reno 5G in Europe and the UK. However, the smartphone is yet to make its way to the Indian market.

Separately, a media report said that the makers of Realme smartphone are also considering setting up an exclusive research and development (R&D) facility in the country that will sharpen focus on India-specific work. Currently, Realme shares such a facility with parent brand Oppo in Hyderabad.

“We will have our own R&D centre,” Sheth said on Monday.

Oppo had established the R&D centre in Hyderabad last year and about 400 people are employed there, including those working for Realme and on 5G technologies, according to the report.

“Globally, we have 300 people in R&D team,” Sheth said. “A chunk of them are in China doing India-specific R&D. At a global level, a separation on the R&D front was taking place,” he added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram