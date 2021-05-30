Realme Smart TV 4K May Come in Two Sizes, Prices Leaked Ahead of May 31 Launch in India

Realme has confirmed the launch of the Realme Smart TV 4K in India on May 31. Ahead of the launch, a new report states that the smart TV will come in two sizes - 43-inch and 50-inch - both supporting Ultra-HD resolution. The publication Realmetimes in collaboration with tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata), adds that the 43-inch TV would carry a price tag of approx 28,000, while the 50-inch model is said to cost between Rs 33,000 and Rs 35,000. Realme already sells a 43-inch Smart TV with Full-HD resolution in India. The existing variant that includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, a LAN port, and an AV port costs Rs 24,999. On the other hand, the Realme Smart TV SLED 4K 55-inch carries a price tag of Rs 43,999.

As per its dedicated microsite, the upcoming Realme smart TV will support Dolby Vision and feature a bezel-less design. The screen panel will have 3840×2160 pixel resolution, and users can also use Google Assistant virtual assistant to control connected smart-home appliances directly via the TV. In terms of the audio, the Realme Smart TV 4K will pack a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support, delivering 24W of audio output. The smart Bluetooth remote will have dedicated buttons for Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and Google Assistant. The report adds the Realme Smart TV 4K would carry a quad-core MediaTek chipset and run on Android TV 10.

The upcoming Realme smart TV was originally supposed to launch in early May, but the company postponed the event owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The model(s) will debut along with Realme X7 Max 5G on May 31 at 12 PM. The smartphone is said to be a rebranded Realme GT Neo with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC that is available in China at a starting price of CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 20,100).

