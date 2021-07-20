Realme Smart TV 4K, Mi TV 4X & More: Best 4K Smart TVs in India Under Rs 30,000

TVs are generally the primary screen for people when it comes to entertainment and gaming. Given the use case, televisions are mostly the best displays there are in any household. However, not everyone can afford high-end ultra-HD TVs that mostly cost over Rs 50,000. However, for those looking for an affordable option but don’t want to compromise on picture quality, fret not, there are a lot of 4K TVs under the price of Rs 30,000. Let us take a look at some of the best 4K TVs that cost under Rs 30,000 in the Indian market:

1. Realme Smart TV 4K 43-inch: The Realme Smart TV 4K 43-inch is priced in India at Rs 29,999 and can be purchased on Flipkart and Realme.com. The smart TV comes with 4K “Dolby Home Cinema" technology that includes support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and more. The Realme Smart TV 4K comes with 24-watt quad stereo speakers, a bezel-less design, and TUV Rheinland certification.

2. Kodak 43-inch 4K LED Smart TV (43CA2022): Priced at Rs 29,999, the Kotak 43-inch 4K LED Smart TV is available to purchase on Flipkart. The smart TV is powered by Android and comes with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant. The smart TV has a 30W speaker system and a 60Hz refresh rate with 4K resolution. The Kotak 43-inch 4K LED Smart TV also comes with Dolby Vision HDR as well as Dolby Digital Plus sound support.

3. Mi 4X 43-Inch 4K LED Smart TV: The Xiaomi Mi 4X 43-inch 4K LED Smart TV is priced at Rs 28,999 in India and is available on Flipkart and Mi online store. The smart TV comes with support for Android with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant. There is a 20W speaker system on the Xiaomi Mi 4X 43-inch 4K LED smart TV and it supports 60Hz refresh rate with 4K resolution.

4. Vu Premium 43-Inch 4K LED Smart Android TV: Just over the Rs 30,000 pricetag, the Premium range of 4K LED Smart Android TVs from Vu are worth the extra 999 bucks that you will pay. The smart TV comes with a 64-bit Quad-core Processor and 2 GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The Vu smart TV supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10 and uses direct LED matrix, optical polarized film hardware and the unique Active Contrast technology. for better image quality.

5. iFFALCON by TCL K31 43-Inch: The iFFALCON K31 43-inch 4K Smart Android TV is priced at Rs 29,999 and is available for purchase on Flipkart. The smart TV comes with HDR 10 support, AI-enhanced picture quality, built-in Google Assistant and runs on Android 9. The iFFALCON K31 features a Quad-core CPU with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage and comes with a 20W speaker system.

