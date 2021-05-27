Realme Smart TV 4K Specs, Design Revealed Ahead of May 31 Launch in India

Realme has confirmed the launch of Realme Smart TV 4K in India on May 31. The new 43-inch TV model will debut in the country alongside the Realme X7 Max 5G. As per its dedicated microsite, the upcoming Realme Smart TV 4K will support Dolby Vision and feature a bezel-less design. The screen panel will have 3840×2160 pixel resolution, and users can also use Google Assistant virtual assistant to control connected smart-home appliances directly via the TV. In terms of the audio, the Realme 4K TV will pack a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support, delivering 24W of audio output. The smart TV was originally supposed to launch in early May, but the company postponed the event owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, Realme sells the Realme Smart TV SLED 4K with a 55-inch screen in India that carries a price tag of Rs 43,999. It is unclear whether the upcoming 43-inch Realme Smart TV 4K will also feature an LED panel like the 55-inch model. Realme even sells a 43-inch Smart TV with Full-HD resolution. The regular model includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, a LAN port, and an AV port. Its price in India is set at Rs 24,999. Meanwhile, the upcoming Realme X7 Max 5G is believed to be a rebranded Realme GT Neo with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC that is available in China at a starting price of CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 20,100). If the speculations are accurate, we can expect the smartphone to sport a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The triple camera system would likely include a 64-megapixel main camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, we expect a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. Other notable features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, and a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast charging support.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here