Realme Smart TV 'Blind Sale' Offer Kicks Off in India Ahead of Launch: All The Details Here

After confirming the launch date of its first-ever Smart TV, smartwatch, and two other products, Chinese tech brand Realme has rolled out a 'Blind Sale' offer for its upcoming smart TV. Announcing the offer on the Realme forums page, the company said that interested buyers can pay a deposit of Rs 2,000 to ensure a 100% chance to buy the Realme Smart TV post its launch. However, the last date for depositing the amount on the company website is on May 24 i.e. the day before the product is officially unveiled.

Additionally, buyers who take part in the Blind Sale will also get an assured coupon of Rs 500 in their Realme account. This coupon can be redeemed to make any purchase from Realme.com before 30 June, the company said. Talking about how the 'Blind Sale' offer will work, consumers will have to register first on the company website (Realme.com) in order to be eligible to participate. Once the deposit amount of Rs 2,000 is paid, they will then have to place the order once the official price is announced on May 25. Consumers will have to pay the remaining amount by heading to 'My Orders' before May 31.

Realme Smart TV Specifications and Features

The Realme Smart TV has already made its appearance on Flipkart, and as far as the specifications and features of the device are concerned, the teaser suggests that the Realme Smart TV will be equipped with a 64-bit MediaTek Processor, ARM Cortex-A53 CPU and four 24w stereo speakers, powered by Dolby Audio. It will also offer built-in Chromecast support and virtual assistants such as Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. The Realme Smart TV will also sport a Chroma Boost Picture Engine for better image processing.