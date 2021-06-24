Realme Smart TV Full HD 32-Inch Launched In India With MediaTek SoC, 24W Speakers: Price, Specs and More

Chinese smartphone maker Realme today launched its Realme Narzo 30 series smartphones, along with a new smart TV and a pair of True Wireless Earbuds. Realme’s latest smart TV has been launched in a 32-inch size and comes with a full-HD resolution. The Realme Smart TV Full HD comes with an ultra bright full-HD display that is equipped with chroma boost picture engine. The TV has a 24W quad-speaker stereo system and comes with a sleek bezel-less design. The Realme Smart TV Full HD has been priced at Rs 18,999 in the country and will be available for purchase on Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores. As an introductory offer, buyers who get the Realme Smart TV Full HD on the first sale will get a Rs 1,000 discount, bringing the price down to Rs 17,999. The Realme Smart TV Full HD will go on sale on June 29 at 12PM (noon) IST.

Realme is marketing the Realme Smart TV HD as a TV with Rich Picture and Rich Sound. The 80cm (32-inch) TV comes with a 1920×1080 pixel full-HD resolution, an NTSC Colour Gamut coverage of up to 85 percent, and a peak brightness of 400 nits. The Realme Smart TV Full HD is powered by a MediaTek quad-core processor paired with 1GB of DDR3 RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The Realme TV runs on Android TV and also has in-built Google Assistant with access to the Play Store. There is also built-in Chromecast on the new smart TV. There is a Chroma Boost Picture Engine that is claimed to make visuals on the Realme Smart TV Full HD look more vivid and sharp. The Realme Smart TV also supports HDR formats including HLG and HDR10.

Other features on the Realme Smart TV Full HD include a Dolby Audio-powered 24W quad stereo speaker system. There are seven preset display modes on the Realme Smart TV that include Movie, Sports, Standard, Vivid, Game, Energy Saving, and more.

