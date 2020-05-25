Realme Smart TV Launched in India With Android TV & HDR10, Pricing Starts at Rs 12,999

Realme has entered the smart TV space by launching two new models under the Realme TV series. The company made the announcement where it also announced its first-ever smart watch and a new pair of true wireless earphones. The new Realme smart TV comes in two models, a 32-inch and a 43-inch.

Unlike Xiaomi, Realme is taking it slow and hasn’t introduced a 4K TV. The 43-inch model comes with a full-HD (1920x1080) resolution panel while the 32-inch model comes with an HD-ready (1366x768) panel. Both the TVs run on Google’s Android TV platform with access to the Google Play Store as well as a variety of streaming apps including the likes of YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and so on.

The TV is powered by MediaTek MSD6683 processor with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The display is claimed to offer a peak brightness of 400 nits, and there is support for HDR10 as well, which is good to see. The TV also comes with a four-speaker system including two full-range drivers and two tweeters, to offer better and more detailed sound. The company says that the audio output is rated at 24W. There is also support for Dolby Audio as well, and the usual set of connectivity options including Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, SPDIF, Ethernet and a standard 3.5mm audio jack.

As for the pricing the 32-inch variant is priced at Rs 12,999, while the 43-inch variant is priced at Rs 21,999. Customers can buy either of the two on June 2 at 12PM via Flipkart and Realme.com. The television range will soon also be available through offline retailers. The Realme India website also teases the Realme 100W Soundbar, which might launch soon to compliment the TV range.