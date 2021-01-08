Realme Smart TV Models' Shipment in India Grew 240 Percent in Q3 2020 With 7.5 Percent Market Share

Realme has announced that its smart TV shipments in India grew by 240 percent in the third quarter of 2020 (July-September), from Q2 2020. Citing the International Data Corporation's (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Smart Home Device Tracker, the Chinese tech company's market share also doubled from 3.2 percent in the second quarter of 2020 to 7.5 percent in Q3 - therefore becoming the fastest growing brand in the country in the smart TV segment, the company claims. Realme in May last year had launched its first Realme Smart TV models in two sizes of 32-inch and 43-inch. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the company again introduced the new 55-inch Realme Smart SLED TV with 4K Ultra HD resolution and slim bezels across the panel.

The significant jump in Realme TV shipments could be due to opening up of more markets in India following the COVID-19 unlock phases. The company had also started selling its 32-inch and 43-inch Realme Smart TV models through 1,250 offline stores, Realme previously announced. In Q2 2020, the company was mainly selling its smart TV models via offline channels that too in select regions owning to COVID-19 safety protocols. Notably, the growth in shipments could also be attributed to the price range of the Realme Smart TV that is set under the Rs 25,000 bracket. Realme, over the years, has a made mark among Indian consumers for offering budget smartphones with eye-catching features like fast charging support, quad rear cameras, 5G connectivity, and more.

Speaking more over the development, Realme India and Europe Chief Executive Officer, Madhav Sheth in a statement said that the smart TV market in India is growing rapidly owing to the growth of OTT entertainment and changing customer preferences. "Realme has been able to cater to this growing change in momentum towards this category and has provided its customers a tech-lifestyle option with its Realme Smart TV, with best in class technology features and design at its price segment," he added.

At the moment, the company offers the 32-inch Realme Smart TV at Rs 13,999, while the 43-inch TV model costs Rs 22,999 in India. Its premium, the 55-inch Realme Smart TV SLED 4K comes with a price tag of Rs 39,999. The company directly competes against Xiaomi, TCL, and OnePlus that also provide its own smart TV models at similar price points.