Realme Smart TV Stick With Android TV 11 to Launch in India on April 7: All Details

Realme is planning to launch a new streaming device dubbed Realme Smart TV Stick in India on April 7. The new device will sit alongside the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick that debuted in the country in October 2021. As per its Flipkart promo spotted by a tipster (@TechnoAnkit1), the plug-and-play device will feature the classic dongle design that users can connect through the HDMI port on their TVs or projector. The latest streaming device will run Android TV 11 instead of Google TV that is supported on the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick. The promo also highlights the device will launch at 12PM on April 7. The company will launch Realme GT 2 Pro in India on the same day as well.

The Realme Smart TV Stick will also be powered by a quad-core ARM CPU paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. For a rich viewing experience, the device will support streaming at 60fps - a rare feat for many streaming devices. Although most movies and shows are offered in either 24fps or 30fps, 60fps viewing will be useful if users are mirroring videos from a smartphone. They can also watch 60fps videos available on YouTube. Apart from this, there’s going to be support for HDR10+ and HDMI 2.0.

The price of the Realme Smart TV Stick remains unclear, but it will likely be under Rs 4,000 in India.

Currently, the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick is retailing at Rs 2,999. The package includes a remote that has dedicated buttons for Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Video, and YouTube Music. The streaming device even supports Google Assistant to search for content using voice commands. As the name suggests, the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick runs Google TV OS that is slightly different from Android TV OS. The latter includes a new interface with more fluid animations, and it includes a Live TV section. Apart from that, the streaming device supports up to 4K resolution.

