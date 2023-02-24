Realme Smartphones May Soon Feature iPhone 14 Pro-like 'Dynamic Island' Cutout

It is no secret that Apple often introduces industry-first features or provides a unique take on existing features, and subsequently, the rest of the industry follows suit. In the past, we have seen Apple introduce the infamous ‘notch’ with the iPhone X in 2017, which was then adopted by Android OEMs. The removal of charging adapters and in-box earphones also followed suit.

Now, Realme appears to have drawn inspiration from the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island feature, which features a pill-shaped cutout enriched with software to display useful information, such as Uber tracking. Realme could call their implementation the ‘mini capsule.’

Recently, VP of Realme, Madhav Seth tweeted an image of a dynamic island-esque UI with the hashtag minicapsule, but was notably later deleted. Realme could be planning to introduce a Dynamic Island-like implementation on its affordable C series smartphones.

To support this, notable tipster @OnLeaks has said “Well, today, I can confirm #Realme will soon unveil its own Dynamic Island feature…”

In fact, in collaboration with Smartprix, @OnLeaks has released the animation for the potential implementation by Realme.

Seems a weird bug occurred in the Matrix and caused a spacetime flaw that kinda disrupted my last trip to the future…😵‍💫So, one more round-trip later, here comes your first look at #Realme‘s #MiniCapsule in action…😏 Again, on behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/qAPkl4gcNn pic.twitter.com/Z29A4j0Jhe — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) February 22, 2023

Realme’s implementation of the Dynamic Island feature will be intriguing, considering that most Android OEMs have already transitioned to smaller punch-hole cutouts, and larger pill-shaped cutouts have mostly been phased out. Meanwhile, Apple is anticipated to incorporate the Dynamic Island into its entire iPhone 15 series in September this year.

Read all the Latest Tech News here