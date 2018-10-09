Realme Steal Deals During Big Billion Day Sales

The Flipkart Big Billion Day sales starts in a day and to espouse the spirit of gifting this festive season, Realme has some jaw-dropping offers for everybody! This young smartphone brand will be opening sales for its recently launched Realme 2 Pro, the predecessor Realme 2 and the ultimate Realme C1 on October 11th, exclusively on Flipkart during the four Big Billion Days!Realme is known for its pocket friendly powerhouse smartphones that come with stylish looks. But this festive season, Realme is giving its customers the best of everything – long lasting battery, storage, stylish looks, the latest features and a complete mobile protection at only INR 99/- for Big Billion Days along with discounted offers.For starters, the Realme fans can now avail a flat 10% discount with HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards along with no-cost EMI. Here are the key steal deals to not miss out on:Realme 2 Pro, with Max Power and Max Style, to go on sale at 00:00 Hrs on October 11Realme C1 priced at INR 6999/- to opens for sales at 12 noon on October 11Realme 2 including Diamond Blue edition to go on sale at 00:00 Hrs on October 11In order to help you choose between the three Realme models, here are the key features at a glance.Realme C1 has set the benchmark high for entry-level smartphones with its 4230mAh battery and Snapdragon 450 Octa-Core Processor. Priced at INR 6,999, this beauty supports a 6.2-inch super large screen for all the streamers and gamers and to top it all, sports a full screen notch, making the very first notch above in its price segment. This phone will be exclusively available on Flipkart from October 11th at 12:00 noon onwards.Realme 2 Pro is the brands flagship phone under 20K with mega battery and great looks. This device comes with an unbeatable Snapdragon 660 AIE processor. A step ahead from its competitors, Realme 2 Pro comes with a 6.3 inch Dewdrop full screen, giving it the highest screen-to-body ratio of 90.8%. With a 16 MP AI dual camera with IMX398, it gives the same camera feel as OnePlus 5T. Starting from INR 12591, Realme 2 Pro comes in 3 variants and will be available for sale from the midnight of 11th October to the end of the four Big Billion Days.The final Realme 2 is an all-time customer favorite with its most sought after Diamond Blue edition which will also be up for sale. The beautifully diamond cut back that brings out the charm of a shiny well chiseled diamond is a sight to behold. Not only is it the most stylish but also features a full notch screen, AI dual camera and a mega 4230 mAh battery within 10K! Priced at INR 8091 with discount, this device goes on sale from 11th October at 00:00 Hrs.Realme as brand, targeted towards youth, has its focus set on giving its customers the best features at pocket friendly prices. With the upcoming Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale, Realme is giving its customers the real joy of investing in a great phone that by all means shouldn’t be missed.For additional details refer to the table below: