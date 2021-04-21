Realme Teases Launch of 43-inch Smart TV 4K in India Soon: Here's What We Know

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth is teasing the launch of a new TV model, the Realme Smart TV 4K, in the country soon. As the name suggests, the TV model will support Ultra-HD (4K) resolution; however, its exact launch date remains unclear. A promotional photo shows the TV will feature super slim bezels. Currently, Realme provides the Realme Smart TV SLED 4K comes with a 55-inch screen and it is priced at Rs 43,999. It is unclear whether the upcoming 43-inch Realme Smart TV 4K will also feature an LED panel like the 55-inch model. More information from the Chinese tech company is expected in the coming days. Moreover, Realme India will launch the 5G variant of Realme 8 in India on April 22 (tomorrow).

Interestingly, the Realme India CEO had teased the launch of a new smart TV model that may feature a screen between 43 to 55-inches. The model was teased to launch next; though no details from the company have shared yet. It is likely the 43-inch Realme Smart TV 4K could debut alongside. At the moment, the 55-inch variant is 9.5mm in thickness and has a quad-speaker system with 24W audio output and Dolby Audio support. It runs on Android TV OS and comes with an inbuilt Chromecast that allows Android users to pair their phones with the TV.

The next launch speech is quite interesting this time. Tell me your expectations from our next #realmeSmartTV. pic.twitter.com/1aH4sXqcqO— Madhav108MP (@MadhavSheth1) April 20, 2021

Realme also sells a 43-inch Smart TV with Full-HD resolution. The regular model includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, LAN cable, and an AV port. Its price in India is set at Rs 24,999.

