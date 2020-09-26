Realme Teases New SLED 4K Smart TV, Coming Soon to India

Chinese smartphone brand Realme, on Friday announced that it will bring its new SLED 4K Smart TV to India soon. The company announced the new SLED smart TV in a blog post, and said that it will be the world's first SLED 4K smart TV. The Realme SLED 4K Smart TV will be a 55-inch panel with a 4K resolution, and will offer high colour accuracy along with better eye care. Realme says it has worked with John Rooymans, Chief Scientist of Spectral Power Distribution (SPD) Technology to develop its SLED panel.

Realme, in its blog post said that the Realme SLED TV provides better experience "beyond you imagination." The TV, according to the company, will have a 108 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut. It claims that the NTSC value of the SLED is much better than standard LEDs and even some QLEDs, allowing the TV to deliver more colours. Realme explained how SLED is better than any QLED display. The company said that the Realme SLED 4K Smart TV uses RGB backlighting, which is then turned into white instead of using a blue backlight which is then turned into white. The company says that this reduces the harmful effects of the blue light and provides colour purity.

"The white back light formed from RGB three basic colours combination has quite a high ability of colour representation, hence the Realme SLED 4K Smart TV achieves a more notable wider colour gamut and eye protection than QLED," Realme said in the blog post.

Realme says that the RGB lighting on an SLED delivers more balanced colour distribution between red, green, and blue. The smart TV has also passed the TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification, and Realme says that SLED technology is the only thing apart from OLED to have passed this certification.

The company has not shared any specifications of its upcoming smart TV or said when can we expect it to hit the markets. Currently, Realme has a 43-inch and 32-inch Android-based LED smart TV available in the market.