Realme Techlife Watch S100 Smartwatch With SpO2 Sensor And 12 Days Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme 9 5G series was not only the product to launch on Thursday. The company brought its latest affordable smartwatch called Techlife Watch S100. As you would have guessed, this product sits under Realme’s Techlife lineup.

This smartwatch gets a colour display, offers 12 days of battery life and comes with a slew of health-centric sensors. It also has other functional tools which make it appealing for the user.

Realme Techlife Watch S100 Smartwatch Price In India

Realme Techlife Watch S100 is available for Rs 1,999 as an introductory price. And eventually, it would cost you Rs 2,499. Realme is offering this smartwatch in black and grey colour options. The watch will be available via a sale at 12PM on March 14.

Realme Techlife Watch S100 Smartwatch Specifications

Realme Techlife Watch S100 gets a 1.69-inch colour display that offers 240×280 pixels quality along with 530 nits of peak brightness. Realme has added a PPG sensor that provides you with 24×7 heart rate monitoring. The watch also comes with a SpO2 sensor which helps with blood oxygen level monitoring.

The Techlife Watch S100 also supports varied apps like Weather, Music Control, Timer, and Alarm among others. You can change the watch faces, and thanks to the IP68 rating, you can dip into the pool or shower wearing this device.

Techlife Watch S100 supports Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity and works with any Android or iOS device with version 5.0 and above, or iOS 11 and later, respectively.

Fitness enthusiasts get 24 sports modes such as running outdoors, walking, riding, and even dancing. Realme hasn’t forgotten the comfort part, which is why the smartwatch weighs just 34 grams.

And finally, thanks to the 260mAh battery under the hood, you get up to 12 days of backup on a single charge.

