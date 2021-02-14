Realme Tipped to Launch Wireless Gaming Mouse, Mousepad and More Alongside Realme Narzo 30 Phones

Realme started teasing its next-generation Realme Narzo 30 smartphone last week through a survey over its packing. Now, a notable tipster has shared that the Chinese company will launch gaming accessories alongside the new smartphone. Among gaming accessories, Realme is rumoured to launch a gaming mouse and a trackpad. The tipster speculates that this further triggers speculation over Realme's first laptop that the company is rumoured to be working on for a long time. Notably, Realme at the start of this year had announced its plans to expand portfolio in India and globally, without specifying exact details.

The latest development comes from tipster Ishan Agarwal who shared details on Twitter. In a tweet, we can notice a wireless gaming mouse and mousepad with Realme branding. There is a third product in the image, but it isn’t clear what it could be. Notably, the wireless gaming mouse looks very similar to the Logitech G502 Hero wired mouse. Realme may have also collaborated with another firm for the gaming accessories. At the moment, the exact launch details of both Realme Narzo 30 or Realme gaming gears remain unclear.

Last week, Realme started a survey on its community forum where the company asked fans to pick their favourite Realme Narzo 30 retail box design. The company had added an image on the community page, that contained six Realme Narzo 30 retail boxes in different shades. All this simply triggered speculations around the smartphone's imminent launch in India.

Meanwhile, a report suggests that the next Realme Narzo series will include the vanilla Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 Pro, and Realme Narzo 30A - similar to the Realme Narzo 20 series. Notably, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro purportedly surfaced on TENAA website with the model RMX3161. The website also contained its alleged images. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro is tipped to come with -inch LCD display and a 4,880mAh battery. The TENAA site also claims that the Realme Narzo 30 Pro will support 5G connectivity and dual-SIM connectivity. Further, the smartphone is listed with the measurements 162.5x74.8x8.8mm.