Realme To Announce World’s Fastest Charging Tech At MWC 2022

Realme is set for the big stage at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona, Spain this month. The company is already lining up the new GT 2 series smartphones that will be showcased to the world next week. And now, Realme has shared another exciting news about its event, where the company is going to talk about the “world’s fastest smartphone charging technology.”

Now this doesn’t reveal much about the charging speed Realme is going to offer for its smartphones. But the company already has 125W UltraDart technology under its wing.

And considering the laurel for the fastest charging speed for a smartphone right now has been shared by the likes of Xiaomi, Realme and Oppo, chances are the speed barrier could easily cross the 160W mark this time around. After all, a brand like Infinix has already shown its might with 160W charging tech for its concept smartphone.

If that is indeed the case, then smartphone charging abilities go to the next level in the coming years. It could be anywhere between 170W and 200W speed. Either way, we are excited to see what Realme has to offer.

Currently, we have smartphones like the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge that goes from 0 to 100 percent in 17 minutes thanks to its 120W fast charging support. So, a phone with 170W or 190W could juice up the battery even quicker.

Fast charging tech is an ever-evolving space, and we expect more brands to rival Realme in this race this year. Xiaomi is also said to be working on a 150W charging feature, which could be included on the MIX 5 smartphone to be launched later in 2022.

But for now, Realme has our attention, and we are hoping the reveal is as big as we expect. And hopefully the charging technology is ready to be rolled out with its smartphones this year itself.

