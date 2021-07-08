Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Wednesday, July 7 told us more about its 5G plans for India. The company said that it will soon launch 5G smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India. The company also promised that all its smartphones priced higher than Rs 15,000 will be 5G-enabled in the near future. Realme has a number of 5G smartphones in its lineup including the Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme 8 5G, Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, and more. “In 2021, we have set our target to be the 5G leader in India, making the technology more accessible from premium to the masses," Realme CEO Madhav Sheth said during a webinar on Wednesday.

Sheth said that Realme is planning to launch the Realme GT series in India as part of its 5G startegy in the next quarter. There will be multiple Realme GT models and not just one product for the Indian market, Sheth said. Realme GT 5G was initially launched in China in March and the company brought the smartphone to global markets including Europe, Russia, and Thailand in June. Apart from the Realme GT series, Sheth also said that Realme is planning to expand its 5G smartphones in the Narzo line by launching new models this year. Realme most recently launched the Realme Narzo 30 5G in India. Before this, Realme had promised to build a portfolio of all 5G phones about the Rs 30,000 pricepoint. That promise is now being extended to all new Realme smartphones over the Rs 15,000 pricepoint.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth, however, said that it would be difficult to estimate when exactly the company would get an entire 5G portfolio. Last month, Sheth had said that Realme would launch a 5G smartphone at a price of around $100 (roughly Rs 7,500).

