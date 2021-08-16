Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has said in an interview that the company is replacing its current X-series smartphone lineup with the upcoming Realme GT series in India. The Chinese tech brand will launch Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition in the country on August 18. Over the years, Realme has been selling a variety of phones at different price points under its Narzo, X and C-series. The X-series was considered its most premium lineup that has seen some popular devices like Realme X with pop-up selfie camera and Realme X3 SuperZoom with 60x wide zoom. Earlier this year, Realme refreshed the X-series with Realme X7 Max 5G that features chipmaker MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1200 SoC.

During the interview with TechRadar, Sheth clarified, “the X will be replaced by the GT; so the GT is the new X." The senior executive did not share any other details, but the company has been teasing to maintain its affordable pricing for GT smartphones despite using premium hardware. The Realme GT 5G was even touted as the most affordable Qualcomm Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone during its global launch in June. A report states that Realme GT 5G’s price will start around Rs 35,000, and the Realme GT Master Edition‘s price in India will reportedly start from less than Rs 30,000.

Sheth had confirmed that the global and India-specific variants of Realme GT 5G would share the same specifications, including colour options. It comes in two colours - Dashing Silver and Dashing Blue - along with a premium vegan leather version in a yellow and black finish. The phone sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and carries a Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of 3.1 UFS internal storage. The Realme GT 5G has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter (Sony IMX682), an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel shooter inside the hole-punch cutout for selfies and video calling. The company will also launch its first laptop Realme Book Slim at the event.

