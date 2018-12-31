English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Realme to Expand Offline Sales to 150 Indian Cities in 2019
The offline retailers will be known as "REAL Partners" and will give a value addition to customer experience.
China-based handset maker Realme on Monday said it would partner with 20,000 retail outlets in India to expand its offline sales to 150 cities in 2019. The offline retailers will be known as "REAL Partners" and will give a value addition to customer experience, Realme said, adding that the retail outlets will have all the models that the smartphone brand has launched.
"With the new offline stores we are extending our sales channels reaching out to our offline customers in every region," Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, Realme India, said in a statement. Previously, Realme had an exclusive partnership with Reliance stores for offline sales of the products. As part of that partnership Realme smartphones have been getting sold at more than 130 cities across over 1,300 Reliance Digital and My Jio stores, the company said.
"Realme as a young brand is committed to delivering the best consumer experience to our customers. Strengthening our commitment, we are expanding our footprints to meet the rapidly growing customer demands," Sheth added.
