Realme to Host 'Special Event' on December 20, Realme GT 2 Pro Incoming?

Realme is set to unveil new GT-series devices the company announced earlier this week. The virtual event will take place on December 20 at 2:30 PM IST. In a press release, Realme says the company will unveil “three new technologies" at the Realme GT 2 Series Special Event, though exact details remain unclear. The announcement comes days after the company confirmed the development of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Realme GT 2 Pro, which is said to be its most premium flagship to date.

The note further reads, “The three new technologies in Realme GT 2 series - eco-friendly material, photograph innovations, and communication technologies - will be introduced for the first time globally and will add another feather to Realme’s hat of

tech innovations."

As mentioned, it is likely that Realme would formally launch the Relame GT 2 Pro for the global market that’s been part of the rumour mill for the last few weeks. Its alleged renders have also surfaced online that highlights a distinct rear camera module, seemingly inspired by Google Nexus 6P that launched in 2015. The rear camera system is said to house at least two 50-megapixel cameras alongside a GR lens to limit ghosting and multi-coating on all surfaces. We may see a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

As mentioned, the phone will pack Qualcomm’s latest chipset, reportedly paired with up to 1TB of storage - a first for a Realme smartphone. The Realme GT 2 Pro will reportedly house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 125W fast charging. The same charging speed might become a common feature among sister brands like Oppo and OnePlus under the BBK umbrella. The Realme GT 2 Pro is said to feature a 6.8-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone may carry an OLED panel, and the display will likely have WQHD+ (2960×1440 pixels) resolution.

