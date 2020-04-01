Realme to Increase Price of its Smartphone Range Post GST Revision

Realme has announced that it will be increasing the price of its smartphone range in India. The company is adhering to the government’s decision to increase the GST on smartphones from 12% to 18%. Recently Xiaomi also announced a similar price hike due to the increase in GST rates.

“The recent COVID-19 pandemic has highly impacted the smartphone industry, leading to a price hike of components and supply shortage. Further, the Indian Rupee rate has been continuously fluctuating and facing depreciation currently. This has impacted the overall cost of the smartphone device, therefore many smartphone brands have already increased the price of smartphones in 2019 and 2020. Despite all these issues, Realme hasn't increased the price of our smartphones since H2 2018.’ said the company in a statement.







Revised prices of all Realme smartphones are expected to be listed on its official website soon.

The company was supposed to launch its new Narzo series in India last week, however it seems that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to some delays. Recently, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth revealed that the company is planning to soon bring a new smartwatch as well as the purple colour variant of the Realme 6 Pro.

Answering a bunch of questions from fans and users in an AMA (ask me anything) video, Sheth also confirmed that some new straps for the Realme Band are on the way and fans can expect different colours and designs. With that, the fitness band is also set to get new watch faces and possibly a music control feature.

There was also a query regarding the Realme smartwatch to which he flashed his wrist hinting that he was wearing the product throughout the video all along. Sadly he didn’t give away any details but from the looks of it, the watch is going to come with a square-ish design rather than having a round dial.

