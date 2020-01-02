Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Realme to Introduce Ads in ColorOS 6 and Newer, but Users Can Disable it: Here's How

Realme's ads will appear in the Phone Manager and Security Check pages once new apps are installed but they can be uninstalled. Read more to find out how.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 2, 2020, 8:32 PM IST
Image for Representation

Chinese phone maker Realme has said that they will introduce ads with their latest software update of ColorOS. In a note on their official website, the brand confirmed that this feature of content recommendation will be available on phones with ColorOS 6 and above. This will basically promote apps and commercial links in the base operating system through the phone’s Phone Manager app and Security Check page.

“To continue offering more surprises for you and maintain a healthy and sustainable business model, we have introduced commercial content recommendation in the OS. Realme phones with ColorOS 6 and above will receive such recommendation updates. We encourage you to update the system regularly to enjoy a better operating experience and receive the latest Android security patches,” the phone maker said in its note.

Even though the brand has stated that ads will appear in the Phone Manager and on the Security Check page once new apps are installed, they have also mentioned that the users who do not want this ad service can disable the same. In order to remove ads from the Realme phone, these steps need to be followed:

• Go to settings

• Select Additional Settings

• Scroll down to, get recommendations option

• Disable the toggle.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
