Realme to Launch Buds Air 2 TWS Earphones and Smart Bulbs Early 2021, CEO Madhav Sheth Reveals

Realme has announced that the company would expand its AIoT portfolio with smart bulbs and Realme Buds Air 2 TWS earbuds in India early 2021. Over the years, the Chinese tech company has launched several products in the country under different categories such as smartphones, smartwatch, wireless earbuds, smart TV, and even a wireless charger. Notably, the company offers Realme Smart Plug and Smart Cam 360 security camera under its Smart Life products. With the expansion of its portfolio with more AIoT more devices, the company would rival brands such as Xiaomi that also provides several smart products under the same categories.

The latest development came from Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth, who was speaking on the sidelines of the Realme Watch S launch event. Earlier this week, Realme unveiled the Watch S Pro, Watch S, and the Buds Air Pro Master Edition in India. The company executive further told GSMArena that the Buds Air 2 TWS earbuds would launch in the first quarter (January to March) of 2021. The Realme X7 series is also slated to come around the same time. Besides, Realme will also launch Smart Bulbs in the first quarter, which will likely be controlled remotely through the Realme Link app.

All the new products are said to be a part of the company's 1+4+N strategy- meaning 1 Core product, 4 Smart Hubs, and N AIoT products. Being a smartphone brand, Realme has smartphones at the core of its product portfolio. "2021 is going to be an even more thrilling year for our AIoT segment as we plan to launch more than 100 products. We are working towards building Realme's ecosystem in India, to democratise leading technology and empower everyone's life," the report added citing Sheth.

At the moment, specifications of the upcoming Realme Buds Air 2 TWS earbuds remain unclear. The Realme Buds Air that carries a price tag of Rs 3,999 packs features such as wear detection, auto-connection, wireless charging, and dual-mic for calling. The vanilla earbuds are said to provide 17 hours of battery life including the charging box.