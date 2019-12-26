Realme to Launch Wearables in 2020, Could Begin with Fitness Bands
While Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the brand plans to launch wearables, there is no word yet on whether the first device may also be a smartwatch.
Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed that the company is planning to enter the fitness tracker segment in 2020. In the latest episode of #AskMadhav show on YouTube, Sheth has hinted that the company is currently working on a fitness tracker in India, but did not specify whether the company will launch a fitness band or a smartwatch.
"Talking about the fitness band, I will definitely say it is in the works, and you might see one in the first half of 2020," Sheth said. "We aim to become India's largest tech lifestyle brand, and I respect the demand of our fans. We have got some outstanding products in our portfolio, like the Realme Buds Wireless, Realme Buds Air, and the power banks, and even Realme PaySa as a financial app," he added.
Additionally, he also confirmed that old devices like the Realme C1, U1 and others will not get Android 10, but said that they will continue to get new features like Dark Mode.
