Realme to Set Up 7 R&D Centres to Aid 5G Adoption, Confirms Realme GT and New Camera Flagship Launch

Realme has announced that the Realme GT 5G’s global launch will take place this month, in addition to the debut of a new Realme GT camera flagship phone in July. At its inaugural 5G summit earlier today, which was held in partnership with GSMA, Counterpoint Research and Qualcomm, the company also extensively spoke about 5G developments. With the theme “Making 5G Global: Accessibility for All," it pledged to make affordable 5G-enabled phones accessible to 100 million young consumers within the next three years. In 2020, Realme says it launched 14 5G devices in 21 markets, accounting for around 40 percent of its products. By next year, the Chinese tech company aims to increase the number to over 20, upping the ratio to 70 percent across 50 markets. Realme is also planning to launch a 5G mobile phone at a $100 (roughly Rs 7,200) price point in the next few years, a move that is said to accelerate 5G adoption worldwide.

Starting with the Realme GT 5G, the phone debuted in China with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset. Apart from that, the smartphone packs a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 120Hz AMOLED display. It also carries a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. On the other hand, details about the Realme GT camera flagship remains unclear. More information from the company is expected soon.

The #realmeGT 5G Performance Flagship will be released globally in June and the realme GT Camera Flagship will be released in July.#LeapTo5GWatch the 5G Summit Live: https://t.co/abBZpKgetQ pic.twitter.com/I2PiAdqecv — realme (@realmeIndia) June 3, 2021

Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth said at the 5G summit that Realme would help in building a broader 5G ecosystem with the company’s industry partners. Johnny Chen, Brand Director at Realme stressed the importance of 5G connectivity for the upcoming generations. The company has also announced its plans to set up more than ten 5G pop-up stores globally to allow customers to experience 5G capabilities through cloud gaming, ultra-clear AR, live broadcasting, and more. To support the global adoption of 5G products, Realme will establish seven R&D centres around the world in 2021. At the event, Kalvin Bahia, Principal Economista at GSMA Intelligence remarked that the transition to 5G “is inevitable across the world." He added that countries still have battle barriers such as affordability of the devices and costs of mobile data.

