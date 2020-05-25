Realme TV, Realme Buds Air Neo, Realme Watch to Launch Today: Watch Livestream Here

Realme is all set to announce three new products in India today. Surprisingly none of them are going to be a smartphone as the company is planning to expand its reach to other segments. The company will be announcing its first smart TV dubbed the Realme TV as well as a new smartwatch. The company already sells the Realme Buds Air true wireless earphones and it will be expanding that by launching a possibly more affordable option.

Realme’s launch event is scheduled at 12:30PM today and like most recent launch events, this one will also be an online-only event due the COVID-19 pandemic. You can catch the livestream down below or head to Realme India’s via social media channels including YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

REALME TV

As mentioned above, Realme will be entering the smart TV market with its new Realme TV. By the looks of it, the company wants to compete in the space against the likes of Xiaomi, Samsung and various other brands by offering a competitive product. The company has teased some of the specifications of the upcoming smart TV which include a MediaTek SoC that will power the device, as well as a four-speaker system with 24W audio output. When it comes to the design, the Realme TV is also expected to come with minimal bezels.

It will be running on the popular Android TV platform and recently Realme India head Madhav Sheth revealed that the remote control will include dedicated buttons for Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Assistant.

REALME WATCH

Realme is also going to expand its wearables offering by launching the new Realme Watch. Again, there is limited information about the product however it has been teased to feature a 1.4-inch colour square touchscreen. Realme will be offering it in different strap options along with several watchfaces and it will come with a heart-rate and SpO2 sensors. It is also expected to offer various modes to track activity including basketball, aerobics, badminton, football, treadmill, running, yoga, and biking modes. Heart-rate sensor and SpO2 sensor will be present as well.

REALME BUDS AIR NEO

After launching its first true wireless earphones, the Buds Air, Realme is expected to now bring a new version which is apparently going to be more affordable. The Buds Air Neo will offer a similar design as the original Buds Air, but will come in different colour options and a smaller battery offering 3 hours of music playback. The earphones will feature 13mm drivers with support for dual-channel transmission and a super low latency mode for gaming.

