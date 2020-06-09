Realme TV, Realme Watch Sale Today on Flipkart and Realme.com: Everything You Need to Know

Realme will be hosting the sale of two of its newest products, the Realme Watch and Realme TV in India today. Customers can head over to Flipkart or the Realme India website to purchase either of the two products today at 12PM IST. Launched last month, the Realme Watch comes with a PPG sensor to monitor a user's heart rate, various sports modes, multiple watch faces and can even send alerts for notifications. The company had also launched the Realme TV alongside the new smartwatch in two models, a 32-inch and a 43-inch.

REALME WATCH

As mentioned, the Realme Watch can send alerts from your smartphone including voice calls, SMS messages, and various other app notifications from Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. The Realme Watch can also be used to control music as well as unlock your smartphone remotely or to trigger the shutter of your phone’s camera. The watch doesn’t have any inbuilt microphones so you can't really receive calls, but you can however see who is calling and reject calls. There are 12 watch faces to choose from with over 100 to be provided later through an over-the-air (OTA) update.

As for the specs, there is a 1.4-inch (320x320 pixels) display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is loaded with a three-axis accelerometer and a PPG sensor and supports 20mm removable straps with an IP68-certified build for dust and water resistance. It supports Bluetooth v5.0 and can be connected to any device with Android 5.0 Lollipop or above using the Realme Link app. Packing a 160mAh battery, the watch is claimed to offer seven days of usage with the continuous heart rate monitor enabled and nine-day battery life with disabled heart rate monitoring. A Power Saving Mode pushes the battery life to up to 20 days of usage on a single charge.

Fitness features include real-time heart rate monitoring using the built-in PPG sensor that can send alerts under certain conditions, like when the user’s heart rate is lower or higher than the safe thresholds. There is also a SpO2 monitor to track blood oxygen levels. The watch also offers 14 different sports modes including Badminton, Cricket, Indoor Running, Outdoor Running, Walking, and Yoga, among others. It can even monitor sleep, offer sedentary and hydration reminders, and meditation relaxing.

REALME TV

The company's smart TV offering is powered by a MediaTek MSD6683 processor with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The 43-inch model comes with a full-HD (1920x1080) resolution panel while the 32-inch model comes with an HD-ready (1366x768) panel. Both the TVs run on Google’s Android TV platform with access to the Google Play Store as well as a variety of streaming apps including the likes of YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and so on.

The display is claimed to offer a peak brightness of 400 nits, and there is support for HDR10 as well, which is good to see. The TV also comes with a four-speaker system including two full-range drivers and two tweeters, to offer better and more detailed sound. The company says that the audio output is rated at 24W. There is also support for Dolby Audio as well, and the usual set of connectivity options including Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, SPDIF, Ethernet and a standard 3.5mm audio jack.

PRICE AND OFFERS

The new Realme Watch is priced at Rs 3,999 and will be offered with multiple strap options, including army green, black, blue, and red. Customers can avail 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, and extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. There are also options for no-cost EMI.

The Realme Smart TV 32-inch model priced at Rs 12,999 while the 43-inch model is priced at Rs 21,999. Customers get similar offers including 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and no-cost EMI option. Flipkart is also offering a Google Nest Mini at Rs 1,999 with the purchase, once the TV is delivered.