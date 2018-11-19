English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Realme U1 SelfiePro to Launch on 28 November As an Amazon Exclusive
The Realme U1, which is being touted as “India’s SelfiePro” will be launched as an Amazon-exclusive.
Realme U1 SelfiePro Smartphone to Launch on 28 November As an Amazon Exclusive
Loading...
The Realme U1, a selfie-centric smartphone is all set to launch in India on November 28. The Realme U1 will be the world’s first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 processor. The Realme U1, which is being touted as “India’s SelfiePro”, will be launched as an Amazon-exclusive. The Realme U1 will feature a single selfie camera on the front, and the hardware the phone runs can support a whopping 32-megapixel front camera. As confirmed by Realme already, the U1 will run on a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core 12nm processor with a high-resolution depth engine, faster multi-frame noise reduction shot, anti-blooming engine, and accurate AI detection.
The Realme U1 is expected to feature a Dewdrop notch display measuring over 6-inches diagonally. As for the resolution, the smartphone is expected to come with a 1080 x 2340 Full HD+ panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, Realme U1 will run on a 12nm octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor clocked at up to 2.1 GHz with an ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU clocked at up to 900 MHz. The dual cameras at the back are expected to be 24-megapixels and 16-megapixels.
To recall, the company recently launched Realme 2 pro in India. In terms of specifications, Realme 2 Pro sports a 6.3-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ screen with 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 409ppi pixel density. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core, AI-enabled, Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC, which allows better performance and runs on Android 8.1-based ColorOS. This is paired with three memory options of 4GB, 6GB and 8GB along with two storage options of 64GB and 128GB.
It's time to up your selfie game! Get ready to capture those flawless selfies with a smartphone experience like never before. Welcome #IndiasSelfiePro #RealmeU1, the perfect combination of power and an astounding selfie experience! We are #ReadyForU, are U?https://t.co/reg8WhCGEN pic.twitter.com/EZaDiIlmad— Realme (@realmemobiles) November 19, 2018
The Realme U1 is expected to feature a Dewdrop notch display measuring over 6-inches diagonally. As for the resolution, the smartphone is expected to come with a 1080 x 2340 Full HD+ panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, Realme U1 will run on a 12nm octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor clocked at up to 2.1 GHz with an ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU clocked at up to 900 MHz. The dual cameras at the back are expected to be 24-megapixels and 16-megapixels.
To recall, the company recently launched Realme 2 pro in India. In terms of specifications, Realme 2 Pro sports a 6.3-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ screen with 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 409ppi pixel density. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core, AI-enabled, Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC, which allows better performance and runs on Android 8.1-based ColorOS. This is paired with three memory options of 4GB, 6GB and 8GB along with two storage options of 64GB and 128GB.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 6T Review: An Android Flagship, Redefined
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Review: Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP First Drive
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
-
Tuesday 30 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
OnePlus 6T Review: An Android Flagship, Redefined
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Review: Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP First Drive
Thursday 01 November , 2018 First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
Tuesday 30 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Rake News': Trump Says Finland Avoids Wildfires by 'Raking' Forests, Finns Baffled
- Ranveer Singh Hugged and Kissed Deepika Padukone When She Broke Down During Anand Karaj
- Dearth of Female Boxing Coaches Puts Finland's Maarit Teuronen in a League of Her Own
- Lux Golden Rose Award: Kareena-Alia’s Chic Gowns to Shah Rukh-Varun’s Charm
- Google Wear OS Update to Make Smartwatches Live Longer
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...