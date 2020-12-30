Realme UI 2.0 Early Access Now Open for Realme 7, X2 Pro, 6 Pro and Narzo 20 Pro Users, How to Register

The Realme UI 2.0 early access (or beta) is now open for Realme 6 Pro, Realme 7, Realme X2 Pro and Narzo 20 Pro users in India. The early access is rolling out to those users who have filled a Google form, requesting the update. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 7, Realme X2 Pro and Narzo 20 Pro users can head the Realme community website to register for the programme. The Android 11-based custom interface was first announced back in September with Dual Mode Music Share, customisable notification bar colours, multiple dark modes, and more. Notably, the current development is in line with Realme's roadmap for Realme UI 2.0 early access.

Realme 6 Pro, Realme 7, Realme X2 Pro and Narzo 20 Pro users need to ensure that their device has at least 5GB of free storage, and is not rooted. Additionally, users must make a back up of their files and ensure at least 60 percent battery on their device. Since it is not the stable version of the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0, company says that the early access (beta) versions "may have an unpredictable impact on your phone and effect on daily use."

"In case the update is not received, we suggest you patiently wait for the official release," the company adds.

Realme 6 Pro, Realme 7, Realme X2 Pro and Narzo 20 Pro users can also apply for the Realme UI 2.0 early access by heading to phone's Settings > Software Update > Tap on the settings icon in the top right corner > Trial Version > Submit your details > Apply Now. Users need to make sure that the device is running on the required UI version of RMX2061_11.A.39. If users are unsatisfied with the beta version, they can also roll back to the previous stable iteration. "You can’t be back to the Early Access version once you roll back," Realme cautions.

To start the rollback process, download the rollback package in your phone and remember the location. Then turn off your phone > Long press the volume down and power buttons at the same time enter recovery mode > Choose the language > Install from storage > Input your screen locked password > Find and tap the rollback package to back to the previous version.

The Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 offers an improved interface and notification bar and 24 other interfaces using the Global Theme Colour function. There is an Always-On Display (AOD) feature that offers five themes as well as allows users to create their own AOD patterns. It carries a Floating Window feature to allow users to operate multiple apps simultaneously.