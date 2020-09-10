Realme UI 2.0 With Android 11 Coming Soon: Everything You Need to Know

With the official rollout of Android 11 by Google, a bunch of smartphone makers have started offering the new update in a developer version on select devices. Realme is one of them and has started to roll out Realme UI based Android 11 Developer Preview for the Realme X50 Pro.

Additionally, Realme India head Madhav Sheth has also hinted at the arrival of Realme UI 2.0 that will be based on Android 11. Assumingly, this should be very similar to the new ColorOS 11 that was revealed by Realme’s sister brand OPPO recently. An image shared by Sheth includes a Realme smartphone that has the ‘About Phone’ section open clearly showing Realme UI v2.0.

We haven’t been able to get our hands on the update, but as per various publications, the new Realme UI 2.0 brings a bunch of new features including three different dark mode options, along with adjustments to wallpapers and icon packs. Speaking of which, the UI will now support third-party icons packs. There are also optimisations to the auto-brightness to offer a better viewing experience and users will also be able to adjust display contrast automatically with ambient light. Other notable updates include a more customisable Do Not Disturb mode, an ‘Optimised Night Charging’ mode, new weather animations, ability to combine folders, filters for arranging the apps in the app drawer, a new ‘System Cloner’ and various other optimistations for the camera and gallery apps.

In the last 2 years, we have introduced many Industry-first technologies and features that clearly make us stand apart. I know you guys love it, there is more in store for you! #ComingSoon #SeamlessFun #DareToLeap pic.twitter.com/JLk1qoOBD5 — Madhav Faster7 (@MadhavSheth1) September 7, 2020

We’ve also managed to get a list of devices that are expected to get the new Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 update in the future. Notably, we spotted it on Realme’s community forums, so this isn’t an official list.

Realme 7 Pro

Realme 7

Realme X7 Pro

Realme X7

Realme V3

Realme C12

Realme V5 5G

Realme C15

Realme X50 5G

Realme C11

Realme X3

Realme C3i

Realme Narzo

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme 6S

Realme X50 Pro Player

Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10A

Realme X50m 5G

Realme X50 5G

Realme 6i

Realme 6

Realme 6 Pro

Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme C3

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2

Realme XT

Realme X

Realme 5 Pro

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 2 Pro

Realme 7

Realme 7 Pro