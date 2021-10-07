Realme UI 3 Based on Android 12 to be Unveiled on October 13: What to Expect

Realme has announced the company will unveil its next-generation Realme UI 3 based on Android 12 on October 13. Alongside the custom skin for its smartphones, the company will also launch the new Realme GT Neo 2 phone and its first Android TV Stick. In a press note, the smartphone brand has revealed that the Snapdragon 888-powered Realme GT 5G would be the first to receive Android 12-based Realme UI 3. The company is yet to share features of the custom interface.

Realme has added that its other smartphones will subsequently receive the update in future. Realme fans will soon be able to apply for the update via the company’s community forum. The Realme UI 3.0 update is anticipated to enhance the functionality, fluency, privacy, customisability and privacy which concerns the users most. According to Realme, its UI 2.0 has crossed 100 million users worldwide. It is also being expected that the new Realme UI 3.0 would include some features from sister brand Oppo’s ColorOS 12. Notably, Oppo’s ColorOS codebase will be integrated with OnePlus’ OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12. Before Realme introduced Realme UI, its phones ran on ColorOS.

#DigitalChatStationIn fact, this is the realme UI 3.0 based on the bottom layer of Android 12. The UI design and features are the same as those of ColorOS 12. At present, GT can already experience the early adopters, and other models will be updated one after another. pic.twitter.com/WxCjr9pucF— Digital Chat Station (@chat_station) October 7, 2021

The Realme UI may also bring a new design with improved privacy and security features. Meanwhile, a notable tipster who goes by the pseudonym ‘DigitalChatStation’ on Twitter has released alleged snapshots of the Realme UI 3 that showcase an interface similar to that of ColorOS 12. The images were reportedly sourced from the closed beta of Realme UI 3.0 available in China. The icons appear to be one of the only differentiating factors between the two OSes. We can also see Realme UI 3.0’s redesigned quick settings toggles and new floating windows feature in action.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.