News18 » Tech
1-min read

Realme UI Beta Testing Announced For Owners of Realme X2

Beta testing for Realme's upcoming user interface based on Android 10 has been announced.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 9, 2020, 5:53 PM IST
Realme UI Beta Testing Announced For Owners of Realme X2
Beta testing for Realme's upcoming user interface based on Android 10 has been announced.

Realme recently introduced its own custom user interface (UI) called Realme UI in a move to steer away from Oppo's ColorOS. The company has now announced that Realme X2 owners can get a chance to test the upcoming UI. Users can apply for the testing between January 20 and January 27 with the actual beta testing beginning from the first week of February.

A beta testing or end-user testing is the second phase of software testing in which a sampling of the target audience tries the product. The new Realme UI will work on Android 10-based ColorOS 7. Currently, the beta program is only available for Indian consumers.

In order to participate in the testing, the user must be an Indian resident, at least 18 years old and in possession of a Realme X2. Other devices are yet not applicable. Only those who are sure of their bug-hunting capabilities and have experience in beta testing should apply.

The applicant must also be able to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) and the company will hold the right to take legal action if the agreement is found to be infringed upon.

The application form link will be made available by Realme, of which the company will choose the eligible candidates and inform them via email. The final list of testers will be released on February 1, soon after which the beta testing will begin. According to a report by GSMArena, the Realme 3 Pro and Realme XT will be first phones to get the Android 10-based Realme UI update

