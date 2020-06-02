Realme UI Now Rolling Out For the Realme 5, 5i and 5s: All You Need to Know

Realme has started rolling out Android 10-based Realme UI update for three of its affordable smartphones — Realme 5, Realme 5s, Realme 5i. The update will bring features including a refreshed interface, optimised three-finger screenshot gesture, navigation gesture 3.0, optimised smart-sidebar and more. The update also adds Airtel and Jio Wi-Fi calling support for all three phones.

The firmware version for the Realme 5 and Realme 5s updates comes with version number RMX1911EX_11_C.39 while for the Realme 5i, it is RMX2030EX_11.C.45. The update is rolling out over-the-air (OTA). Additionally, there are several updates related to wallpapers, animations, new icons, visuals, new built-in ringtones selector as well as an optimised camera app.

Realme said that the new update is being rolled out in a phased manner and a broader rollout will begin in the next few days after ensuring there are no critical bugs associated with the new update. Furthermore, users need to be on version A.20 to receive this update, Realme said in its forum post.

Here is the complete changelog:

[Visuals]

• Updated UI to Realme UI

• Brand new Real Design makes visuals more attractive and operation more efficient.

[Smart Sidebar]

• Optimized user interface and improved one-handed operation.

• Optimized Smart Sidebar: Replaced File Console with File Manager; removed OSIE Visual Effect and No Notification Alerts.

• Drag an app out of Smart Sidebar to open it in Split-screen Mode.

• Added two new features: “Assistive Ball Opacity” and “Hide Assistive Ball on Fullscreen App”.

• Optimized the Floating Window feature for more apps.

• Added Bubbles: A bubble is displayed when you open an app in a floating window from the Smart Sidebar. Tap the bubble to collapse or open the app.





[Screenshot]

• Optimized 3-Finger Screenshot Gesture: Use 3 fingers to touch and hold the screen, and swipe to take a screenshot of the selected part of the screen (partial screen capture). Use 3 fingers to touch and hold the screen, and swipe your fingers outwards to capture a long screenshot.

• Added screenshot settings: You can adjust the position of the screenshot preview floating window and set the screenshot sound.

• Optimized screenshot preview floating window: After taking a screenshot, drag it up and release to share it, or drag it down and release to take a long screenshot.





[Navigation Gestures 3.0]

• Optimized gestures: All gestures are supported in landscape mode.





[System]

• Added Focus Mode: Minimizes outside distractions when you are learning or working.

• Added whole new charging animation.

• Optimized the Quick Settings user interface for easier one-handed operation.

• Added pause feature for screen recording.

• Added a floating window and settings for screen recording.

• New sounds added for file deletion, calculator key touches, and compass pointer.

• Optimized system built-in ringtones.

• Added TalkBack floating prompts for Accessibility.

• New management feature for recent tasks: You can view memory of recent tasks and locked apps.





[Games]

• Optimized visual interaction for Game Space.

• Optimized loading animation for Game Space.





[Homescreen]

• Added new live wallpapers.

• Added artistic wallpapers.

• Added option to open Global Search or the notification panel when swiping down on homescreen.

• Added option to customize the size, shape, and style of app icons on homescreen.

• Optimized the graphic design of password unlock to facilitate one-handed operation.

• Support for animated wallpapers on the lockscreen.

• Added a Simple Mode for homescreen, featuring larger fonts, icons and a clearer layout.





[Security]

• Random MAC address Generator: When your phone is connected to Wi-Fi network system generates a random MAC address to avoid targeted ads and protect your privacy.





[Tools]

• In Quick Settings or Smart Sidebar, you can open Calculator in a floating window.

• Added the trim feature in Recordings.

• Added the Weather (dynamic) ringtone, which automatically adapts to the current weather.

• Added weather-adaptive animations in Weather.





[Camera]

• Optimized the Camera UI for better user experience.

• Optimized the Timer UI and sound.





[Photos]

• Optimized the Album UI for a clearer structure and photo thumbnails.

• Added Album Recommendations that recognize more than 80 different scenes.





[Communications]

• Realme Share now supports sharing files with OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi devices.

• Optimized the Contacts UI for a more efficient experience.





[Network]

• Added Airtel and Jio VoWiFi feature





[Settings]

• Search Settings now supports fuzzy match and contains a search history.