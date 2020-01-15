Realme UI Video Hints at Soon-to-be-Launched Realme Buds Air Neo

China-based smartphone manufacturer Realme recently came up with its first truly wireless earbuds. The Realme Buds Air was launched in India in December and was priced at Rs 3,999. Now, as confirmed in a Realme UI video, the company might soon come up with another pair of wireless earphones for the Indian market. While revealing the details of the newly launched Realme UI, the company also shared multiple screenshots, which gave a hint about the company’s another upcoming project: the new Realme Buds Air Neo. These were reflected in the Dual Earphone Connection Screen in the Settings.

The new earphones are expected to come with a few upgraded features, as compared to Realme Buds Air. While the previously launched earphones did not have active noise cancellation outside of calls, the Buds Neo Air is believed to come with the feature. For this, the company might introduce a new design. Apart from the design, Realme may also increase the battery life on the Buds Air Neo, by including a bigger battery and/or making some hardware changes.

While there is no confirmation about the price of the new Realme Buds Air Neo, it is expected to be somewhere between Rs 4,000 and Rs 10, 000. Talking about Realme’s Dual Earphone feature, it allows users to use a wireless as well as wired headphone simultaneously. While the wired headphone can be used for music, the Bluetooth headset can be used for calls.

