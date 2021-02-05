Realme V11 5G Launched As An Affordable 5G Offering: Price, Specifications & Availability

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has launched another affordable 5G smartphone in China, the Realme V11 5G. The Realme V11 5G comes with a waterdrop-style notch and has been launched in a single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone has been priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs 13,500) in the country and comes in two colour variants. Last month, Realme launched the Realme V15 as another budget 5G offering.

The Realme V11 5G has been launched in Vibrant Blue and Quiet Grey colour options. The smartphone is available for purchase via the Realme China website. There is no information about the international availability of the Realme V11 5G as of now. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch display with an 88.7 screen-to-body ratio and is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 700 SoC and a Mali G57 GPU. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card. The Realme V11 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Realme V11 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The details about the front camera on the Realme V11 5G are unclear at the moment. Connectivity options on the Realme V11 5G include Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. Sensors included are a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.