Realme V15 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800U Chip, Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Availability and More

Realme has unveiled the new Realme V15 in China that comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, 50W fast charging support, and 64-megapixel triple cameras. Previously believed to be called Realme Koi, the latest Realme phone has two storage models and three colour options. The V-series is also the company's new smartphone lineup that would compete against popular budget offerings from Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo. Its global availability details remain unclear, at the moment.

The Realme V15 price in China starts at CNY 1,499 (approx Rs 17,000) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, though its introductory price is set at CNY 1,399 (approx Rs 15,800). There's also an 8GB + 128GB option that carries a price tag of CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 22,600). Customers can choose between its Crescent Silver, Mirror Lake Blue, and Koi colour option. The Realme V15 5G will go on sale in China from January 14 via Realme website and other partnered retailers.

In terms of specifications, it sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400) Super AMOLED display with up to 600 nits brightness, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 90.8 percent screen to body ratio. Under the hood, the Realme V15 packs the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor coupled with Mali-G57, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. It runs on Android 10-based Realme UI out of the box and comes with dual-SIM card support.

Its triple rear cameras come inside a rectangular module that also includes the dual-LED flash. The rear camera setup houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. They can record 4K resolution videos at 30fps, and supports modes such as super night scene, panorama, time-lapse photography, bokeh, and more. At the front, the Realme V15 comes with a 16-megapixel camera inside a hole-punch cutout. The front camera supports portrait blur, time-lapse photography, front panorama, beauty, HDR, face recognition, and more.

Other features on the Realme V15 include dual-SIM 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, GLONASS, dual-mic noise reduction, and in-display fingerprint sensor. It packs a 4,310mAh that supports 50W smart flash charging via the USB-C port.