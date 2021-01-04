Realme V15 Confirmed to Launch on January 7, Could Be Called Realme Koi in Some Markets

Realme will launch a new smartphone namely the Realme V15 on January 7, the Chinese tech company announced on Weibo. Past rumours suggest that the smartphone would be called Realme Koi in some markets. The upcoming device will come with triple rear cameras and is said to be a mid-range phone. As per the official images available on the Chinese micro-blogging website, the Realme V15 has a red-blue gradient finish, similar to that on the Realme X7 Pro and the Realme Q2.

The images also reveal the phone's hole-punch cutout on the front panel's top-left corner that houses the single selfie camera. The volume rockers are present on the left side while the power button sits on the right. Additionally, the Realme V15's launch event will take place on January 7 at 2 PM CST Asia (11:30 AM IST). According to the latest leak, the Realme V15 or the Realme Koi would come with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and 64-megapixel primary camera sensor. The phone is further tipped to have 50W fast charging support and weigh 176 grams. Realme is also likely to offer an in-display or side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the new model as the official images don't show a fingerprint module at the back.

An image on Weibo shows the smartphone surrounded by good-luck cards and interestingly, the Koi fish is associated with good fortune, perseverance, and abundance. It does indicate that the phone might be called Realme Koi after all. Earlier rumours indicated that the upcoming smartphone was among the handful of devices to include the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Since it is expected to be a mid-range phone, Realme may bring the Qualcomm processor with the Realme Race that was teased by the company last year. More information from the Chinese smartphone maker is expected soon.