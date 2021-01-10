Realme V15 May Launch in India Soon as It Receives BIS Certification

The Realme V15 has purportedly received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a tipster has claimed on Twitter. The certification website lists the smartphone with the model number RMX3092 that is associated with the phone's 8GB + 128GB storage variant. Currently, the Realme V15 is available in China in two storage options and three colour finishes. The V-series is also the company's new smartphone lineup that aims to rival popular budget offerings from Xiaomi, Huawei, and Nokia.

The BIS website does not highlight any other smartphone's features, but this does open doors for speculation over its launch in India soon. However, it is also important to note that companies often get their new devices certified in multiple markets, and that doesn't explicitly translate into their imminent launches. Meanwhile, Realme has not shared any details over its global availability, yet. The Realme V15's BIS certification was spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma.

As mentioned, the phone is currently retailing in China and it sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400) Super AMOLED display with up to 600 nits brightness, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 90.8 percent screen to body ratio. Under the hood, the Realme V15 packs the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor coupled with Mali-G57, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. It runs on Android 10-based Realme UI out of the box and comes with dual-SIM card support. Its triple rear cameras come inside a rectangular module that also includes the dual-LED flash.

The rear camera setup houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, the Realme V15 comes with a 16-megapixel camera inside a hole-punch cutout. The front camera supports portrait blur, time-lapse photography, front panorama, beauty, HDR, face recognition, and more.

Other features of the Realme V15 include dual-SIM 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, GLONASS, dual-mic noise reduction, and in-display fingerprint sensor. It packs a 4,310mAh that supports 50W smart flash charging via the USB-C port. Its price in China starts at CNY 1,499 (approx Rs 17,000) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, though its introductory price is set at CNY 1,399 (approx Rs 15,800). There's also an 8GB + 128GB option that carries a price tag of CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 22,600). Customers can choose between its Crescent Silver, Mirror Lake Blue, and Koi colour option.