Realme Watch 2 and Watch 2 Pro With Spo2 Monitor Launched Globally, RealmeBook and Pad Announced

Realme has announced the launch of Realme Watch 2 and Watch 2 Pro globally. The vanilla model debuted in early May, while the Pro model launched end of May in Malaysia. The two devices were launched alongside the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888-powered Realme GT 5G smartphone at the global launch event. The company has also announced the launch of the Realme Tab tablet and Realme Book laptop later this year. The Realme Watch 2 and Watch 2 Pro feature a blood oxygen monitor, 90 sport modes, and over 100 Watch Faces. The duo’s India availability details remain unclear.

Starting with the Realme Watch 2 Pro, the smartwatch features a 1.75-inch rectangular touch colour display with 320×385 pixels resolution and 600 nits peak brightness. It weighs 40 grams, whereas the vanilla model weighs 38 grams with the strap. Customers can choose between two straps options, that is, either with a Black or Silver finish. In terms of features, the Realme Watch 2 Pro can measure heart rate, SpO2 levels, sleep, footsteps, calories, and distance. Other capabilities include music control, remote camera, find phone, stopwatch, call notification, message reminder, no disturb mode, and IoT (Internet of Things) control paired with the Realme Link app. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth v5 for connectivity and packs a 390mAh battery that can last up to 14 days on a single charge, with 24-hour heart rate monitoring turned on. Its price in the UK is set at EUR 69.99 (approx Rs 6,200).

On the other hand, the vanilla Realme Watch 2 comes with a relatively smaller 1.4-inch display with 320×320 pixel resolution. As expected, the smartwatch lets users control Realme AIoT devices such as earbuds, smart lights, and more. It also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water-resistant. Similar to the Pro 2 model, the regular smartwatch from Realme can monitor real-time heart rate, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), and sleep patterns. It packs a 315mAh battery that is said to last for 12 days. Unlike its sibling, it lacks dual-satellite GPS. The Realme Watch 2 carries a price tag of EUR 4,400.

