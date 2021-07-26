Realme Watch 2, Buds Wireless 2 Series Sale in India Starts Today: Price, Specs

Realme’s newly launched Realme Watch 2 series and Realme Buds Wireless 2 series will go on sale in India today at 12 PM IST (noon). The new smartwatch series includes the regular Realme Watch 2 Pro and Realme Watch 2, while the wireless earphones series contains Realme Buds Wireless 2 and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo. All products will be available on the Realme website; however, the Realme Watch 2 series will be available on Amazon, and wireless earphones will retail via Flipkart. Realme had also launched Realme Buds Q2 Neo TWS earbuds last week that will go on sale in India on July 29 through the Realme site and official channels.

Starting with the Realme Watch 2 Pro, the smartwatch features a 1.75-inch rectangular touch colour display with 320×385 pixels resolution and 600 nits peak brightness. It weighs 40 grams, whereas the vanilla model weighs 38 grams with the strap. Customers can choose between two straps options, that is, either with a Black or Silver finish. In terms of features, the Realme Watch 2 Pro can measure heart rate, SpO2 levels, sleep, footsteps, calories, and distance. Other capabilities include music control, remote camera, find phone, stopwatch, call notification, message reminder, no disturb mode, and IoT (Internet of Things) control paired with the Realme Link app. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth v5 for connectivity and packs a 390mAh battery that can last up to 14 days on a single charge, with 24-hour heart rate monitoring turned on. The Realme Watch 2 Pro carries a price tag of Rs 4,999.

On the other hand, the vanilla Realme Watch 2 comes with a relatively smaller 1.4-inch display with 320×320 pixel resolution. As expected, the smartwatch lets users control Realme AIoT devices such as earbuds, smart lights, and more. It also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Similar to the Pro 2 model, the regular smartwatch from Realme can monitor real-time heart rate, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), and sleep patterns. It packs a 315mAh battery that is said to last for 12 days. Unlike its sibling, it lacks dual-satellite GPS. The Realme Watch 2 carries a price tag of Rs 3,499 same as the original Realme Watch.

Lastly, the Realme Buds Wireless 2 series that includes Realme Buds Wireless 2 and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo look similar to each other but carry small tweaks. Like the Realme Buds Wireless Pro from 2020, the Buds Wireless 2 support ANC and Bluetooth codecs such as LDAC, AAC, and SBC. The neckband-style wireless earphones also have 13.6mm, dynamic drivers, up to 22 hours of battery life per charge with fast charging support, and 88ms low-latency mode. The earphones come with an IPX5 rating for water resistance. The Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo come with 11.2mm dynamic drivers and offer up to 17 hours of battery life. There is fast charging support, but no ANC feature. The neckband-style earphones support environment noise cancellation (ENC) — an algorithm that picks up necessary sound and cancels out background noise. The earphones are also IPX4 certified for water resistance and support 88ms low-latency listening. In terms of pricing, the Realme Buds Wireless 2 and the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo cost Rs 2,299 and Rs 1,499, respectively.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here