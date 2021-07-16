Realme will launch the Realme Watch 2 Pro and the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo in India later this month, on July 23. The dedicated landing pages for both products have also gone live on Amazon India, confirming the availability of the two products on Amazon. The Realme Watch 2 Pro and the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo were launched in other markets few months back and are now making their way to India. The Realme Watch 2 Pro was launched in Malaysia back in May, while the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo were launched in Sri Lanka around the same time. The Realme Watch 2 Pro comes with a two-week battery life, 90 sport modes, built-in GPS, and more.

Both the Realme Watch 2 Pro and the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo will be launched at 12:30PM IST on July 23 in India. The Amazon teaser pages for both the Realme Watch 2 Pro and the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo have been made live. The pricing and availability details are not known as of now, but the Realme Watch 2 Pro was launched in Malaysia at a price of MYR 299 (roughly Rs 5,300) and the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo were launched in Sri Lanka at a price of LKR 8,279 (roughly Rs 3,100). The two products are said to be priced similarly in India as well. The Amazon landing page shows that the Realme Watch 2 Pro will come in black and grey strap colour options, while the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo will come in two colour options - Kandi Blue and Kandi Yellow.

The Amazon landing page shows that the Realme Watch 2 Pro will come with a 1.75-inch rectangular display and the smartwatch is said to last up to 14 days on a single charge. The Relame Watch 2 Pro comes with 24-hour heart rate monitoring, and can monitor resting heart rate, exercise heart rate, blood oxygen measurement, sleep detection, and more. The Realme Watch 2 Pro also has a three-axis accelerometer, along with 90 sport modes.

The Realme Buds Wirelss 2 Neo, on the other hand, come with 11.2mm Bass Boost drivers and offer up to 17 hours of combined battery life. The earphones will come with IPX4 certification for sweat and water resistance. The neckband-style earphones will also support what is called environment noise cancellation (ENC) — an algorithm that tried to cancels out background noise.

