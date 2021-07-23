Realme has launched five new products in India today that include Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Watch 2, Realme Buds Q2 Neo TWS earbuds, Realme Buds Wireless 2, and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo wireless earphones. The two smartwatches debuted globally in June this year and succeed the Apple Watch-inspired Realme Watch from May last year. The Realme Realme Buds Q2 Neo TWS earbuds succeed Realme Realme Buds Q2 (June 2021) and come as an affordable pair of earbuds. Unlike its siblings, the new buds do not support active noise cancellation. The Realme Buds Wireless 2 and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo are both neckband-style wireless earphones and succeed Realme Buds Wireless Pro. The Realme Buds Wireless 2 come with ANC support.

Starting with the Realme Watch 2 Pro, the smartwatch features a 1.75-inch rectangular touch colour display with 320×385 pixels resolution and 600 nits peak brightness. It weighs 40 grams, whereas the vanilla model weighs 38 grams with the strap. Customers can choose between two straps options, that is, either with a Black or Silver finish. In terms of features, the Realme Watch 2 Pro can measure heart rate, SpO2 levels, sleep, footsteps, calories, and distance. Other capabilities include music control, remote camera, find phone, stopwatch, call notification, message reminder, no disturb mode, and IoT (Internet of Things) control paired with the Realme Link app. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth v5 for connectivity and packs a 390mAh battery that can last up to 14 days on a single charge, with 24-hour heart rate monitoring turned on. The Realme Watch 2 Pro carries a price tag of Rs 4,999.

On the other hand, the vanilla Realme Watch 2 comes with a relatively smaller 1.4-inch display with 320×320 pixel resolution. As expected, the smartwatch lets users control Realme AIoT devices such as earbuds, smart lights, and more. It also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Similar to the Pro 2 model, the regular smartwatch from Realme can monitor real-time heart rate, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), and sleep patterns. It packs a 315mAh battery that is said to last for 12 days. Unlike its sibling, it lacks dual-satellite GPS. The Realme Watch 2 carries a price tag of 3,499 same as the original Realme Watch.

Moving to the Realme Buds Q2 Neo, the TWS feature 10mm dynamic drivers similar to Realme Buds Q2 but lack active noise cancellation. Users can enjoy passive noise cancellation and low latency of 88ms. The Realme Buds Q2 is customisable via the Realme Link app. In terms of battery, the earbuds are touted to deliver a total of 20 hours of music playback, while the buds individually provide 5 hours of battery per charge. The top surface of the earbuds feature a “kaleidoscope lamination" and support touch controls. The Realme Buds Q2 Neo cost Rs 2,999. Its sale will start from July 29 via the Realme site and official channels.

Lastly, the Realme Buds Wireless 2 series that includes Realme Buds Wireless 2 and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo look similar to each other but carry small tweaks. Like the Realme Buds Wireless Pro from 2020, the Buds Wireless 2 support ANC and Bluetooth codecs such as LDAC, AAC, and SBC. The neckband-style wireless earphones also have 13.6mm, dynamic drivers, up to 22 hours of battery life per charge with fast charging support, and 88ms low-latency mode. The earphones come with an IPX5 rating for water resistance. Whereas, the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo come with 11.2mm dynamic drivers and offer up to 17 hours of battery life. There is fast charging support, but no ANC feature. The neckband-style earphones support environment noise cancellation (ENC) — an algorithm that picks up necessary sound and cancels out background noise. The earphones are also IPX4 certified for water resistance, and support 88ms low-latency listening. In terms of pricing, the Realme Buds Wireless 2 and the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo cost Rs 2,299 and Rs 1,499 respectively. Both will go on sale on July 26.

