Realme Watch S Gets a New Silver Colour Model, Sale Starts From June 7 in India

Realme has announced the launch of a silver colour option of the existing Realme Watch S. The smartwatch that debuted in India in December 2020, was available in a Black colour body, though customers had the option to get bands in Brown, Blue and Green colours as well as a vegan leather strap. The new variant’s sale will start from June 7 onwards via Flipkart and Realme stores, and customers can purchase it for Rs 4,999. Apart from the colour change, all features and specification of the Realme Watch S remain unchanged.

Shine on, style on!Grab the latest Silver Variant of the #realmeWatchS to stay #SmarterRoundTheClock.Sale starts at 12 PM, 7th June on https://t.co/n3vAbwM2m7 and Flipkart.Know more: https://t.co/LUop0nZGWC pic.twitter.com/BrFbTJUCVl — realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) June 4, 2021

In terms of design, the Realme Watch S sports a 1.3-inch circular touch display with 360×360 pixels and 600 nits of peak brightness. It features an aluminium body while the display panel is protected by a 2.5D-curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, it packs a 390mAh battery that can deliver up to 15 days of battery life per charge and up to 20 days with power-saving mode. For fitness enthusiasts, the wearable supports 16 sport modes, including cricket, indoor run, outdoor cycling, football, yoga, and more. It also comes with a PPG sensor for real-time heart-rate monitoring and can measure blood oxygen (SpO2) levels. It can track sleep, stress levels and even fetch notifications from compatible apps. Other features include an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, water reminder, find your phone, and over 100 watch faces. Lastly, the Realme Watch S weighs 48 grams. Meanwhile, Realme is hosting its third-anniversary sale in India, where it is offering temporary price cuts coupled with other sale deals such as an instant discount on a host of devices via its website. At the sale event that is taking place until June 8, customers planning to buy the Realme Watch S can enjoy Rs 1,000 off on prepaid orders.

